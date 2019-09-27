Passport USA: answers to frequently asked questions
Depending on whether a passport for a minor or adult, whether you want the rush, whether it is extension or getting a passport for the first time, and other scenarios will affect the time required for obtaining a passport.
This simple question, how long does it take to get a passport, there are many answers.
First passport
So, you want to travel outside the country — amazing! That’s how much time is required for obtaining a passport:
You should start the passport process in person at the passport center or Agency receiving the documents, at least ten weeks before your planned departure, to be safe (although the sooner you begin the passport process in the United States, the less stress you will experience as you get closer to the trip).
According to the U.S. Post office, “the usual procedure for obtaining passport, is estimated to take from six to eight weeks.” Of course, you have to remember about the holidays and the possible temporary stops of work of state bodies, as these days and events will affect the time of registration of the passport. If you are in a hurry to get your document, there are ways to speed up the process of applying for a passport.
Expedited service where you urgently need passport
The Department of state offers expedited filing of an application for a passport, which will be in your hands within two to three weeks instead of the usual six to eight weeks. Of course you will pay for higher speed and pay $60 for a passport.
What to do if a passport will need to me before?
If you experience vital and fatal emergencies and other emergency situations for an additional fee to make an appointment at the passport Agency and bring proof of urgent travel for receiving expedited passport service.
To provide personal assistance in case of emergency and leaving the country at the last minute, there are service like Swift Passport that surcharge promise to deliver you a U.S. passport within one day or within 12 days.
How long is the passport renewal?
The costs for passport renewal will cost less than persons applying for the first time (currently $ 110 vs $ 145), but the processing time remains the same. Expect six to eight weeks after completing the application for extension of validity of the passport. In addition to a new photograph and payment, you are required to upload your recent passport (don’t worry, you have to bring it back to save all of your previous passport stamps). Of course, for the renewal of passport also provides Express service.
What is the shelf life of American passports?
For adults aged 16 years and older American passports are valid for ten years.
Young children will often need to renew their passports
Because their faces change so quickly, passports for children under the age of 16 are only valid for five years. Note: each person, regardless of age, traveling outside the country, need passport book or passport card. This means that your child may not be less than four passports before they turn 16 years old. The processing time of the children’s passports is the same standard six to eight weeks, with the same accelerated services described above.
What happens if you lose your passport?
According to USA Today, “if you lose your passport in USA, you should immediately report this to the state Department to prevent fraudulent use of your passport and begin the process of getting a replacement”.
If you are outside the USA must contact the nearest Embassy or Consulate. A new passport will cost you at least $ 135, expedited service from $ 60 and shipping is over night from $ 15. Keep your passport in a safe and secure place to avoid financial difficulties and endless stress, phone calls and paperwork. This, however, does not mean that You should always have your passport with you.
What is a passport card?
Although the traditional blue passport book and passport card the size of a wallet are proof of citizenship, how they are used vary greatly. Acceptable passport book for all international travel, but the passport card is only valid when entering the United States at land border crossings and sea ports of entry from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. Another difference is price: the cost of passport cards is less than half the cost of a full passport books, however, the processing time and the periods of validity are identical.
My passport ends this year, but I can still travel, right?
Probably not. Many countries require that your passport is valid for at least six months after arrival. In addition, some countries require you to have at least two blank pages for visa stickers and stamps. If the validity of your passport expires within six months, you should begin the process of updating the passports before you leave. Read more about how to extend the validity of the passport and how long will it take to get a new, see above.
Are people who travel a lot, different passports?
If you expect that your passport book is used in many international trips during the decades of the life of your passport application to the passport there is a column in which you have to place a cross to get some other passport. Always mark this column in your application to receive the document.
What is mobile ID?
Currently, 27 U.S. airports and four cruise ports in the free Mobile Passport for smartphones (option premium) will speed up your journey through customs, allowing you to use a special Mobile Passport Control lines — separate, more fast lanes in the area of verification.