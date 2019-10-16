Pasta Amoz – food for mind and heart

| October 16, 2019 | News | No Comments

Паста Амосова – пища для ума и сердца

Academician Amosov recommended postoperative patients maintain a healthy mixture to the body recover quickly. And it is useful for healthy people.

Academician Amosov recommended postoperative patients maintain a healthy mixture to the body recover quickly. And it is useful for healthy people.

Here is her recipe:

  • take 500 g
  • raisins,
  • dried apricots,
  • figs,
  • pitted prunes,
  • walnuts and
  • 1 lemon with peel.

All grind in a food processor or through a meat grinder.

Add 500 g of honey.

Mix well and spread along the banks, drink 1 tablespoon 3 times a day half an hour before meals.

This mix – just a storehouse of minerals and vitamins.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr