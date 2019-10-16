Pasta Amoz – food for mind and heart
Academician Amosov recommended postoperative patients maintain a healthy mixture to the body recover quickly. And it is useful for healthy people.
Here is her recipe:
- take 500 g
- raisins,
- dried apricots,
- figs,
- pitted prunes,
- walnuts and
- 1 lemon with peel.
All grind in a food processor or through a meat grinder.
Add 500 g of honey.
Mix well and spread along the banks, drink 1 tablespoon 3 times a day half an hour before meals.
This mix – just a storehouse of minerals and vitamins.