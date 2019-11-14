“Pathetic”: Sergey Neighbors again lashed out at Pugachev
The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva after a solo concert in Minsk, dedicated to the 70th anniversary, again became the object of criticism Sergei Sosedov. Once idolized Dolly parton journalist spoke sharply about the performances of stars called the concerts “a pathetic sight”. He advises Pugacheva never go on stage not to disappoint their fans. Neighbors believes that Pugacheva has long been lost, and the vocal and physical form.
“She doesn’t need to come out more on stage because she is not in the physical form. Unfortunately, it’s pathetic. She barely walks around the stage, gasping, barely breathing, not singing, but says the song,” said Neighbors on air of the Latvian Baltkom radiostantsii. According to the critic, it was unbearable to watch, as Pugacheva performs the song “the Woman who sings.”.
Pugacheva lunges journalist does not respond. She is preparing a documentary musical film “the concert.” For his Billboard 70-year-old star has starred in a cheeky manner.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter