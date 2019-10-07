Patience and a little effort: a small Dachshund climbing on a children’s slide, after a series of unfortunate…
Of funny video shot in Sydney, Australia. In this 17-week old long-haired Dachshund puppy named Genji tries to climb the hill that is installed on the Playground. And can’t understand why he slides down. Every time he climbs higher and higher, but breaks down at the last moment. The stubbornness of the dog was rewarded — he still reaches the goal, prompting enthusiastic exclamation from the hostess.
“It was his first riding experience on the hill. And he didn’t really understand what he needs to slide down on it, not to walk upstairs,” says the woman.
As the newspaper writes Mashable, in this video you can learn many lessons about the value of hard work, about the inherent injustice of life, the reward for patience. However, the most important of them is that the puppies Dachshund is absolutely adorable.
