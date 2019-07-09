Patients with multiple sclerosis are prone to developing several types of cancer
In General, the suffering from multiple sclerosis patients the risk of cancer increased by 14%, the study showed scientists from Norway.
Norwegian experts from the University hospital Hokland analysed data obtained from research over the 65-year period. Their work was reported by Medicalxpress with reference to the report, which was presented at the fifth Congress of the European Academy of neurology in Oslo. The experts processed information about the more than 40 000 people.
The researchers concluded: “There is a high probability that people suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) might have cancer”.
In particular, the work of scientists suggests that in MS patients, the most vulnerable are Central nervous system, respiratory system, urinary system. Experts estimate that the presence of multiple sclerosis increases the risks of cancer as follows: Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the Central nervous system. At the same time in the brain and spinal cord are formed by inflammation, contributing to the death of nerve cells that leads to loss of balance or coordination, difficulties in walking, impaired vision, fatigue, numbness of the limbs. The first signs of multiple sclerosis can appear in age from 20 to 40 years, but these symptoms are often written off to lack of sleep and exhaustion.
The researchers said that in the case of multiple sclerosis doctors and patients need show particular caution, mindful of the increased risk of developing cancer.