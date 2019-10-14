Patrol angels: how to save the suicides on the bridge ‘Golden gate’ in San Francisco
The Golden gate bridge in San Francisco is one of the most famous bridges in the USA, it was shown in many movies, it involves a lot of interesting stories. But there is another side of the bridge — it has become a haven for suicide. Like who’s fighting it writes the BBC.
The film “the Bridge” (The Bridge) — the documentary 2006, which tells about the sad side of the “Golden gate.” It is not only the most photographed building in the United States and most visited bridge in the world, but also a place where there is a large number of suicides.
Who are the “Angels”
The bridge was opened in 1937, and since then, according to official statistics, 1,700 people there committed suicide. Only 2018 on the bridge have registered 187 suicide attempts — one every two days.
That have achieved their goal only 27 people out of 187 is a tribute to police and volunteers. People like MIA Munier and Kevin Briggs, over the last 20 years has saved the lives of hundreds of people.
MIA and Kevin are both cops, although Briggs is retired, after long years of service in the California highway police.
MIA Munier created a volunteer network called Bridgewatch Angels (“the Angels Patrol”). The volunteers working with her regularly help the authorities to patrol the bridge to prevent suicides.
With regard to Kevin Briggs, he, when he worked in the police, was nicknamed “the Guardian of the Golden Gate”. Over the years he has held talks with more than 200 people intending to commit suicide on the bridge.
Special date
Many of those who live near the Bay of San Francisco, I don’t know about the dark side of the famous bridge. It had to do with Muneer — until then, until she was watching a movie “the Bridge” in 2010.
“My colleagues and I took a refresher course and showed us this documentary,” she said.
“I realized I needed to do something to prevent another death.”
So she created “Angels” who, since 2011, began to conduct surveillance on the bridge for special dates such as Valentine’s Day or Christmas eve. The organization’s volunteers were trained to communicate with people in a state of severe psychological stress.
In 2017, according to the Department of health, the United States has committed suicide 47 thousand people.
Suicide now is the second most common cause of death among Americans aged 10 to 34 years.
Muneer spent over 10 thousand dollars of personal funds to education for volunteers willing to patrol the bridge in the days of special significance.
In recent years, the list of dates entered military holidays because spike in suicide rates among young veterans. According to the U.S. Department of veterans Affairs, on 100 thousand persons of the population now accounts for 40 of deaths of former combatants, whereas the average for the U.S., this figure is almost three times less than 14 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants.
How to talk to people
Police officer Muneer teaches volunteers how to notice people in need of psychological care and how to help them.
She explains that the most important thing “to talk to people. Let them know that they are not alone.”
And — listen: “Sometimes it is the best way to connect”.
With regard to the former police officer Kevin Briggs, originally his work on the bridge was not related to personal choice. Over 20 years the Golden gate was part of the area, which he patrolled every day.
For the first time he encountered a man who tried to commit suicide on the bridge in 1994.
“At that time police officers were not specially trained to deal with such situations. I was gripped by terrible fear when I saw a young girl, pereletelo over the railing, told Briggs. In my free time I began to read about preventing suicide, and it was a good decision, because in the ensuing 20 years, I often had to act in such situations.”
The famous case of rescue
Briggs is more than 200 times was able to convince people to get off the bridge, but twice he failed.
“Longer remembered the failures, not the people you’ve helped,” — says a former policeman, who subsequently had to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Now he is considered an authoritative consultant on suicide prevention. He reads about this in lectures across the country.
Briggs became famous in 2005, when one of the rescue was widely publicized in local and international media. On the other side of the railing was a 22-year-old man named Kevin Burt, who suffered from severe depression and was in despair because of the account of 250 thousand dollars for the treatment of premature daughter.
“I talked almost two hours, and he climbed back,” recalls Briggs.
Eight years later it out of the hands of Bert Kevin Briggs received an award from the American society for suicide prevention.
The problem across America
Bridge “Golden gate” — a mirror of what is happening across the country, — said the former policeman. — The problem of mental health is so great that it cannot be ignored.”
With this vision, apparently, finally agreed by the local authorities. After discussions that lasted several decades, in 2017 began the construction of a safety barrier for suicide prevention.
The project is worth 200 million dollars, and completed the installation of the grids needs to 2021. Nets are six feet wide, and is hung at a distance of six meters below the surface of the bridge. This means, warns the official website of “Golden gate” that once in them, people are likely to sustain injuries and fractures.
Around the project of installation of a barrier for a long time there were disputes. Critics say that spending is not justified and the barrier will not save the people who decided to commit suicide, they will find another way to do it.
“I support the project of the barrier, because it is a powerful reminder that we value human life,” says the psychiatrist from San Francisco, John Cruz.
Second chance
MIA Munier refers to the work of psychiatrist Richard Seiden, who has studied the lives of the people dissuaded from suicide on the Golden gate bridge in the period from 1937 to 1971.
The seiden found that of 515 people only 25 later it committed suicide.
In addition, according to the observations of Muneer on the Golden gate bridge, not all people follow the plan — many act impulsively.
“A lot of times people seemed to me to be just a tourist, and then suddenly it became clear that he urgently needed help,” she adds.
Kevin Briggs believes that investments in the amount of $ 200 million, it would be useful to spend on combating mental health problems across the country, not in one particular place. However, he says he understands supporters of the barrier.
“I didn’t lose anyone on the bridge and I can understand relatives of the victims, who believe that the barrier would save their lives.”
Myths and prejudices
Briggs and Muneer agree that on the issue of suicides have little to say.
“This topic is surrounded by prejudices. But we can’t avoid talking about why 800 thousand people per year worldwide commit suicide”, — quotes the Briggs statistics of the world health organization.
Muneer believes that techniques such as documentary film in 2006, hurt to the quick break and “myths about suicide” among people.
She also mentions public debate, which tell about the experience of those who survived suicide attempts on the Golden gate bridge. Usually people say they regretted their decision in the first seconds. Many also say they would stay if passers-by tried to establish contact with them.
“This bridge is a messenger of death,’ said Kevin Hines, who survived a suicide attempt on a bridge in 2000. But I wouldn’t do that if I made someone to speak”.
“If you see that someone is bad, it is your duty to come and speak, to try to person you opened up and shared what’s on his mind, says MIA Munier. Something may change thanks to you.”