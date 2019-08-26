Paul and Marina Zibrova played a magnificent wedding: photos and video from the celebration
People’s artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary of married life. On the day of the silver wedding anniversary he and his wife Marina again exchanged rings and vows, staged a lavish celebration in a rustic restaurant, a gathering of friends and colleagues. In addition, 25 Aug Marina is 60 years old. So it turned out a double celebration, to which in advance and carefully prepared. Room decorated with fresh flowers, prepared photo zone and program. The initiator of the action is the couple’s daughter Diana, who made the host of the event.
Marina, like a real bride, appeared before the guests in a luxurious long dress, decorated with lace. In her hands was a delicate bouquet. Pavel Zibrov — in a white suit and boutonniere.
“I am grateful that 25 years ago I met Marina. I think that’s exactly what I was looking for you, but you found me, grabbed him by the collar and took prisoner of love. Thank you for my daughter, because you always beside me, tolerate me. Thank you that we’re in a good song: I’m with you in happiness and good living”, is a touching turned with his wife Paul Zibrov during the ceremony.
Among guests were many celebrities. Among them is the famous pair of Dmitry Gordon and Ales Batsman. Judging by the midsection, soon the family is expected to replenish.
By the way, Marina Zibrov in advance asked not to give her fresh flowers. She prefers potted plants, which can then be planted in the country.
“I, as always, addressed the guests to bring potted flowers so I can later put them. It will be a wonderful reminder of your wedding day”, — said Marina.
