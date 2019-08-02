Paul McCartney admitted that he forgets words to songs of the Beatles
British artist Paul McCartney openly admitted that forgets the words of some of the songs once popular band the Beatles. With the participation of the musician written more than a thousand hits, and some of them are more than 50 years.
Allegedly Paul McCartney, he can’t remember all the songs of The Beatles, so often other members of the team make it right in the course of rehearsals. In addition, with the aim of restoring memories artist also listens to old recordings of the band. The actor shares that he wrote so many tracks that some of them have to teach him again because he can’t memorize so much text.
Despite a wealth of stage experience, McCartney admits that he’s still interesting to compose music. Artist hopes soon to release a new album, as the world prepares to see the author’s book artist, written for children.