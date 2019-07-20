Paul McCartney is working on his first musical
It is based on the film by Frank Capra it’s a wonderful life, released in 1946.
The project also involved the producer bill Kenwright and screenwriter Lee Hall. The latter had previously worked on the acclaimed Rocketman a biopic about the singer Elton John.
Paul McCartney, speaking about his new project, calls it “a universal story that everyone will find a piece of yourself”.
In the film, forms the basis of the musical, dejected life problems of the main character decides to commit suicide. However, he comes to the aid of the guardian angel that shows how a man’s life has helped others.