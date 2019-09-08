Paul McCartney presented his book to children
September 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Quite similar to the star of rock-n-roll, 77-year-old Paul McCartney met his little friends, sitting in a comfortable chair. Im a musician read a few pages from her new book “Hey, grandude”. Her character is grandpa, who goes on an adventure with a magic compass and my grandchildren.
The McCartney, by the way, has 8 grandchildren. But with the main character in his stories, collected in a 32-page illustrated book, sir Paul not identify himself. Explaining that, unlike his hero, he “not so catchy”. The only thing that unites him with character — home nickname, because McCartney’s grandchildren called him — grandude (like “dead man” or “father-friend”).