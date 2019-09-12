Paul Scholes one transmission in a farewell match KOMPANI reminded of his genius (video)
September 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Paul Scholes
On the eve of the legends of Manchester city played a friendly match with the legends of the English Premier League. The game was dedicated to saying goodbye to MS former captain of the bulls of Kompany, and ended in a draw 2:2.
In particular, for stars in the Premier League in the game was attended by such masters as van der SAR, Gary Neville, Carragher, Carrick, Andy Cole, Giggs and van Persie.
Not without the participation and ex-player “Manchester United” Paul Scholes, who in this episode reminded of his past cutting the programs.
The midfielder striking and effective transfer “xuedou” brought two of his teammates for a potential rendezvous with the goalkeeper, but van Persie has his chance didn’t take it.