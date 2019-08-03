Paul Wesley confirmed that they Nina Dobrev despised each other
In early June, Nina Dobrev have surprised fans of “the vampire Diaries”, claiming that they and Paul Wesley did not get along in the first months of our series. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on-screen Stefan Salvatore said what he remembered shooting the first season of the show.
“What Nina said is completely true. It is also true that now she’s my close friend and we kept in touch. But when we first started to appear in the first season, they did not get along. Fans would never know. We drove each other crazy, but then after a few seasons, our relationship grew into mutual love. And now I just love her, she loves me, and I communicate more frequently than with other actors of the series,” he told Wesley to promote his new show “Tell me a story”.
He also said that after the interview, Nina wrote to her and noticed that she slightly exaggerated, though, and told the truth. “I think people were surprised, because the first few seasons it was all about the love story of Stefan and Elena, so the audience just could not understand how they are each other’s hated?” — determined Gender.
Dobrev, in an interview explained what could be the reason for such strong dislike. “When you work with someone side by side for a long time, you’re getting annoying any detail. It’s like a relationship. It was like we were married: we saw each other every day, kissed and everything, and no sex. In General, a real marriage,” joked the star.