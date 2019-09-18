Paulina Andreeva showed luxurious wedding dress (photo)
The famous Russian film Director Fyodor Bondarchuk and actress Paulina Andreeva played 17 Sep lavish wedding in St. Petersburg. A closed event took place at several locations. The photographer failed to capture the bride. The newlyweds only caught when they left the old mansion “House Bagrovyh”. Field walked to the car in a short pearl dress with open back.
Later, the bride shared a photo on which poses in the main dress is a luxurious dress with a train embroidered with lace.
It is known that for the celebration she chose a few outfits from Maison Bohemique.
Also, the network showed a delicate bouquet.
Who walked on the big kinosage and details of the celebration here.
