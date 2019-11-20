Pavel Durov called all need to remove WhatsApp from their smartphones
The founder of the popular messenger Telegram Pavel Durov, who is sometimes practiced abstinence from food for the sake of “clarity of thinking” and new ideas,” was addressed to the users with a call to remove with another popular smartphone app, WhatsApp.
The reason was the message about the detection of the latest vulnerabilities, writes Forbes.
“In may I predicted that vulnerabilities in WhatsApp will be identified and serious problems in the field of security will follow one after the other, as it was before”, — wrote Durov in his Telegram channel.
According to him, the new make WhatsApp vulnerability exposed the users ‘ personal data to hackers and government agencies. “All you had to do the hack is to send you a video and all of your data at the mercy of the attacker”, he added.
Durov said that WhatsApp is “not only protects messages, but also used as a Trojan horse to follow photos and videos that users store outside of WhatsApp”. In his opinion, the reason that Facebook, which owns the messenger, is involved in the Agency’s programme the national security of the USA to collect data about the population (PRISM).
According to him, WhatsApp may accidentally introduce critical security vulnerabilities in all application updates on smartphones. “Regardless of the underlying intentions of the parent company WhatsApp, recommendations for end users is the same: if you don’t want all your photos and posts will one day become available, you should remove WhatsApp from your phone,” — said Durov.
As previously reported “FACTS” in may, the Financial Times newspaper has informed that unknown criminals installed spying software on mobile phones using function calls in WhatsApp. On Monday, the newspaper The Independent has informed that the developers of WhatsApp have acknowledged the existence of the application another vulnerability through which hackers could access users ‘ messages, by sending them Bredeney video.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter