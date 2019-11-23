Pavel Globa called signs of the zodiac, which in 2020 will make a sharp turn to happiness
How many times have we heard that leap year brings more trouble than good events. But famous astrologer Pavel Globa configured to dissuade the skeptics. According to his forecast 2020-the year for representatives of three of the zodiacal constellations it will be truly life-changing.
Aries
Already at the beginning of next year, the Rams will feel a surge of internal energy that allows them easily to realize a long cherished dream. Especially the astrologer indicates some kind of longstanding friendship, which have to look with different eyes. This man was always in sorrow and in joy, Yes, but Aries didn’t notice that all this is no accident.
And now this friendship will suddenly begin to gain the features of romantic relationships, which in the course of the year will bring a RAM to the altar.
Leo
Next year is willing to give the Lions a lot of new emotions and travel. Not all trips are resort. Perhaps the Lions will have to go on a long trip to the other end of the country.
But any of these trips could bring the Lions a breakthrough in financial matters. In fact, this trip will turn the life of this sign a hundred and eighty degrees. And if you add to the fact that, according to a forecast from Pavel Globa, the lions at the new place and waiting for a new an exciting meeting, 2020, the year will be for them truly happy.
Capricorn
Capricorn next year waiting for a test of strength. In a good way. They have long wanted to break out into the world to show their talents. And here it chance. In 2020, according to the forecast of the astrologer, Capricorn will have the opportunity to implement major projects that will take their brand to another height in life.
But this hard-working and stubborn Capricorn to difficulties not to get used to. But the expert is sure that they will succeed.