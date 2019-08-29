Pavel Zibrov admitted how much it cost to have a second wedding
Paul and Marina Zibrova re-married in a silver wedding anniversary. Walked the second ceremony on 25 August, 60-year anniversary of the Marina. About how much cost the family holiday, and one of the star friends could not attend, Zibrova said “Sravana the way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
Party wife Zibrova called a small. Invited 60 guests, it’s 45. Because concerts are unable to come Iryna Bilyk and Garik Krichevsky and composer Yuri rybczynski, who should be best man — ill. However, it did not prevent to walk loud and expensive.
Has not yet hit, but I think somewhere in the 150 thousand UAH will cost. Well, we do not consider clothes, shoes
told the wife.
Pavel Zibrov gave his wife a new car and diamonds.
Jewelry for mom daddy’s money chose daughter Diana, she organized the entire ceremony, and was the son of.