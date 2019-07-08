Pavel Zibrov admitted, why not go into politics
The singer offered to go into politics, but he refused.
As told artist, he has 18 years propose to change the profession and go into politics.
The main wedding General Pavlo Zibrov sang at the wedding of Alina Grosu. His birthday fell on the day of the celebration of the wedding, so he shared how he managed to celebrate. It turns out that Yulia Tymoshenko has long offered Zibrov to go from its political power in politics, but the singer has not changed his favorite cause and decided to just be an artist.
“Political power for 18 years asked me to be with her. I said, “Thank you, I will support you, but I’m going to do my favorite thing” — shared the singer.
Singer also commented on the choice of artists, who are now going into politics.
“I look at my colleagues and I feel sorry for them, to be honest. God gave you to sing, to draw, to write songs, poems, and you are going to do their own work”, — said Zibrov.