Pavel Zibrov and his wife re-married
Singer Pavlo Zibrov and his wife Marinafor the second time exchanged vows. The couple decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his marriage, or silver wedding.
The date of the ceremony, the couple was not chosen randomly. Exchange vows decided for the 60th birthday of Marina — August 25, according to “24”
The ceremony was held in one of the elite restaurants in the Kyiv region.
Pavel Zibrov came on holiday in the luxury light suit and the groom’s boutonniere. But Marina appeared in front of guests in a magnificent wedding gown without a veil. Like any bride, holding the bouquet.
“I am grateful that 25 years ago I met Marina. I think that’s exactly what I was looking for you, but you found me, grabbed him by the collar and took prisoner of love. Thank you for your daughter, because you always beside me, tolerate me. Thank you that everything turns out as good songs: I’m with you in happiness and good living,” said the singer at the ceremony.
In Instagram-Stories Zibrov admitted that to combine two family gatherings was the initiative of his daughter, 22-year-old Diana. The girl was the host of the event.
As for gifts, guests, the Marina Zibrov decided to abandon the usual colors and asked to carry her pots, which she planted on their property.
Marina Zibrov the second wife of Paul Zibrova. The couple married on 25 August 1994. The first wife threw the artist when he was 27 years old, for the young student. Zibrov have three children — son from his first marriage, the daughter of Diana and adopted son Alexander.