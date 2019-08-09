Pavel Zibrov decided the third time to go under the crown
Beloved folk artist became his lawful wife Marina, so the lovers decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary in marriage. And instead of the usual get-togethers, arrange the wedding right on the day of birth, Marina – wife and the Director of the singer will be 60 years!
“Preparing for this wedding. By the way, our daughter will conduct the ceremony. So, getting ready with her. And he, Yes, makes money!”, – says Marina Zibrov, wife and Director of Paul Zibrova in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine”.
22-year-old Diana is already preparing a program for parents important events. The wedding walk family Sipovich will be the 25th of August in a luxury restaurant in Koncha Zaspa. Wedding dress the bride chose. The preference given to the Italian manufacturer. But with buddies yet determined.
“The boyfriend must be one that has already lived with her husband for many years. For over 25 years! Rybchinskyi, our godfathers, recently celebrated their Golden wedding. It would be very nice if Sasha Ribchinsky agreed to be my maid of honor,” shared Marina Zibrova.
Pavel Zibrov worried no more for the organization because trust their women, because of the other…
“Do you agree to marry me…? And I’m afraid of what she’ll answer,” – says Pavlo Zibrov.