Pavel Zibrov decided to marry for the third time
Popular singer Pavlo Zibrov surprised fans with an unexpected news. People’s artist of Ukraine is going to marry third time. It is necessary to reassure fans of Pavel Nikolayevich: to divorce his wife Marina, he is not going to. He assured that it is the only beloved lady. With Marina he will go back under the crown. So the pair will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their life together. This year the family is another significant date — wife and Director of the artist is 60 years old.
“We are preparing for the wedding. By the way, our daughter will conduct the ceremony. So, getting ready with her. And Pasha makes money!”, — confirmed Marina Zibrova in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
22-year-old Diana is already preparing a program for parents important events. The wedding walk family Sipovich will be the 25th of August in a luxury restaurant in Koncha Zaspa. Wedding dress the bride chose. Preference is given to the famous Italian brand. But with buddies yet determined.
“The boyfriend must be one that has already lived with her husband for many years. For over 25 years! Rybchinskyi, our godfathers, recently celebrated their Golden wedding. It would be very nice if Sasha Ribchinsky agreed to be my maid of honor”, — said Marina Zibrova.
Pavel Zibrov admits that despite the long years of happy family life, very worried.
“Do you agree to marry me??? And I’m afraid of what she will answer,” admitted Pavel Zibrov in the air “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter