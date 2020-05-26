Pavelko confirmed the resumption of the Ukrainian Premier League from may 30
Season in Favbet League will resume on may 30, said the President of Ukrainian Association football Andriy Pavelko.
“Just spoke with the Minister of health Maxim Stepanov, who confirmed that the Ministry allowed the holding of games of the Premier League and Cup of Ukraine from may 30.
Ask the members of the Executive Committee of the UAF to support the decision on the resumption of the championship and Cup of Ukraine from may 30 and to approve the calendar of competitions” – said on Facebook Pavelko.
Earlier, the Ministry approved an increase in the number of people for the organization and conduct of the match from 50 to 200 people.
After that permission for the resumption of matches of the championship remains only the conclusion of the Executive Committee of the UAF.