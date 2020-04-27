Pavelko told about the timing of the resumption of the season in the Ukrainian Premier League
President of Ukrainian Association football (UAF) Andriy Pavelko told under what conditions the matches of the Ukrainian Premier League will resume after overcoming a pandemic coronavirus.
“Football will come back. He was waiting for all the fans, all of Europe and the world. Degrove all the Championships are the priority. Such decisions must be objective, transparent, and the principle of the sport in each championship,” said Pavelko in the program “Great football”.
“National Championships can be renewed only after the decisions of the governments of each country about the possibility of holding such competitions. If there is a ban, the Association has no right to reopen the competition and risk the health of players, coaches, referees because their decisions”, – emphasized sports officials.
Earlier it was reported that the Premier League can return in late may. The matches will be held behind closed doors.