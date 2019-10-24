“Paws off”: the crocodile is repulsed numerous attempts of the leopard to steal his lunch (video)
In the Kruger National Park in South Africa filmed a video in which a hungry leopard trying to steal food, supplies for himself a crocodile. The predator several times approaching the carcass lying on the shore of the river. But the crocodile each time on the lookout — he jumps out of the water and drives off the leopard, who risked himself to become a victim of the great reptiles. In the end, frustrated the leopard leaves its attempts and goes with anything. This footage was filmed by a local guide Alberto Scattolin.
