Pay money: rapper Guf explained why acts in the Crimea (video)
Russian rapper Guf (Alexey Dolmatov), which previously disgraced by releasing the clip “Moscow” to Timothy, explained why speaks in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Your thoughts rapper shared in the program “Carefully, Sobchak!”
“Because you pay the money” — he said about these performances. When Ksenia Sobchak asked still whether he, who pays the artist replied in the affirmative.
“And if Hitler?” — tried to clarify the journalist. “Hitler not now. If he paid, I would have made”, — said Guf.
The observation Sobchak that Oxxxymiron would not perform at the festival “Tavrida-ART” in the Crimea, Guf surprised. “Well, boy”, he said.
We will remind that at festival “Tavrida-ART” in this year came also Leonid Agutin, Sergey Lazarev and Nikita Mikhalkov with a broken leg.
