Payments for the delivery of gas will be reduced on average by one third
In January – March 2020 households that use gas for home heating, will pay for the delivery of gas at 30-35% less than last year. These calculations resulted in the Association of the Ukrainian gas market (AGRA).
This was made possible thanks to the introduction of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities (NKREKU) the new system of payment of gas delivery.
According to calculations of the Association, the best new system will be for households that use gas for auxiliary heating. Their payments for the delivery of gas will be reduced on average by one third.
For example, a household in Poltava region, which consumes 1600 cubic meters of gas per year, for three months will pay 460 720 hryvnia is UAH.
This will also reduce the payments of households in other areas, in particular, in the Chernigov and Khmelnitsky.
For example, a family in Chernihiv region, which consumes 2223 cubic meters of gas per year, will pay in the first quarter of 583 hryvnias instead of the 935, and the family in Khmelnytskyi region – 358 hryvnias instead of 551.
Recall, 24 December 2019, after the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a fixed price for gas before the end of the heating season, the national Commission has increased the tariffs for gas distribution. As reported by “Ukrainian news”, the rate rose to 44 operators of gas distribution systems. It will be of 0.28-1.99 UAH per 1 cubic m per month from 1 January 2020 and 0.28-2.73 UAH per 1 cubic m per month from 1 July 2020.
As is known, the rate at which Ukrainians pay for gas, and the price of gas as a commodity (which recorded the Cabinet), and the tariff for transporting (sets NKREKU), and margin of gasbeton.