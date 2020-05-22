‘Peaceful transfer of power will not be’ whether a trump to cancel the elections and remain President
In the United States are increasingly suggests that the epidemic of the coronavirus presidential election can be postponed to a later date. Himself Donald trump joked many times that he is not averse at all to cancel the vote, becoming a lifelong head of state, BBC reports.
That Donald trump may try to postpone or even to cancel the upcoming November presidential elections, his most likely opponent Joe Biden said at the end of April. Former Vice-President of the United States for the third month in a row communicates with its supporters only via video link, without leaving your own home in the state of Delaware.
“Mark my words, he warned during an Internet broadcast. — I think he’ll try to postpone the election by inventing an explanation of why they can’t be done”.
According to almost all opinion polls in the United States, the majority of Americans are dissatisfied with the actions of the authorities during the epidemic. The level of support the incumbent, according to estimates in a joint study Washington Post-Ipsos, has fallen to 43%. According to a recent survey of a broadcasting company si-EN-EN, only 36% of voters believe the words of Donald trump about the measures taken by the government, can be trusted.
That the White house can actually postpone the presidential election in order to save Donald trump’s chances for re-election, confident and outspoken opponents of the Democrats.
“Given the depth of the political hole he dug himself… Before the presidential election, does anyone really thinks that the President is afraid to use mers as an excuse to postpone or cancel the next presidential election?”, — wrote in the newspaper The Hill political analyst for the conservative Fox News channel’s Juan Williams.
In the White house to questions about a possible postponement of elections because of the epidemic still prefer to be vague.
“Not for me to make this decision, — said in an interview with Time magazine senior Advisor and son-in-law of U.S. President Jared Kushner. — I’m not sure that I can answer “Yes” or “no”, but now the plan is to hold elections [in time]”.
Why in the US there are talking about the postponement of the elections?
On 16 March, the Governor of Ohio, Republican Mike devine announced that scheduled for the following day of the primaries of the Democratic party are deferred to a later date because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.
The decision of the Governor made at the insistence of the head of the state Department of health Dr. Amy Acton. Prior to that, she has ensured that Ohio became the first state in the United States, closed schools, sports clubs, bars and restaurants, 15 Mar.
One of the ships immediately recognized the order of the Governor to move the primaries to be unconstitutional, but in response to Dr. Acton his power just closed the polls, citing the extraordinary epidemiological situation and the health of citizens. The state Supreme court later upheld the decision.
After nearly three weeks, authorities in Ohio announced that primaries will be held, but the vote will be absentee, and all voters who failed to vote in advance, will receive ballots in the mail.
Example Ohio by the middle of may was followed by 17 States, the authorities of which because of the epidemic also took a decision on the postponement of the preliminary elections. A month later will host the national Convention of the Democratic party, which was to open in July of this year.
The initiators of the postponement of the voting in different States yet no one accused of political bias, however, observers believe that Ohio set a precedent, which in autumn can take advantage of the current administration.
“If by November, the White house decides that trump inevitably loses Biden will use any options,” — said in a conversation with the Russian service Bi-bi-si Professor, stony brook University, a political scientist Jonathan Sanders.
How many terms he measured himself trump?
Donald trump was never much of a secret that is not going to leave the White house in November 2020, or even later, after the expiration of his second term.
Speaking in December last year at a rally of his supporters in Pennsylvania, he announced that he will leave the post of President, “in five years, nine years, 13 years, 17 years, 21 years, 25 years, 29 years.”
“This is a joke, just to allow the press into a frenzy,” added the President of the United States.
Over the past three and a half years the White house used that “joke” at least two dozen times.
In the next series of messages on Twitter, for example, published early last year, he promised that he “will leave his post after six years”, adding: “maybe in 10 or 14 (just kidding)”.
In March 2019, speaking to the sponsors of the Republican party in Florida, Donald trump praised China’s leader XI Jinping after the Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist party of China abolished the rule forbidding the President to remain in power for more than two terms.
“He is now President for life, and he’s wonderful — said trump. — Look, he can do it. I think it’s great. Maybe someday we should try to do it.”
A month later during a reception at the White house he reiterated that “could” remain in power “for another 10 or 14 years.”
In may 2019 trump retweeted the records made by the former Governor of Arkansas Mike hakabi and influential Evangelical preacher Jerry Fallom. Both said that the President lost two years because of the investigation of spectracolor Mueller, “the attacks of the Democrats and the press”, and so can either be re-elected not only second, but a third time, or just two years to increase the present term in the White house.
A month later, the tramp in his “tweet” suggested that American voters can “require me to stay [in power] for a longer period”.
Supporters of trump saying that it is known for its eccentrically the us President just mocks his opponents.
But people who personally know the President of the United States and for many years worked with him, sure that the head of the White house and did not think to joke. During the hearings in the U.S. Congress, former personal counsel to trump Michael Cohen and even suggested that he was not going to leave his post even after the defeat in the elections.
“Given my experience working for Mr. trump, I am afraid that if he loses the election in 2020, the peaceful transfer of power will never be,” he said.
Why postpone the election?
According to the U.S. Constitution, to postpone the date of elections for President only the Congress. Three Federal law in the United States and establish a precise and not a changeable date of the vote — “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November.” This rule has not changed since 1845.
In mid-March, Professor of election law at the University of Kentucky Josh Douglas said in his “Twitter” that even the state of emergency in the country gives the President the right to change the date of the vote.
“The state of emergency does not repeal the Constitution,” he wrote.
Moreover, the 20th amendment to the U.S. Constitution States that “the tenure in office of the President and Vice President ends at noon on the 20th day of January”. Experts in constitutional law is usually explained that this amendment will be valid, even if the vote does not take place at all, and 20 January 2021 Donald trump no matter what will have to leave the White house.
However, observers believe that the government can use the epidemic to support trump, without violating the provisions of the Constitution. As the magazine the Nation, for example, “it is easy” to imagine a situation when on the day of voting governors-Republicans “in connection with a new outbreak of mers” will be announced stringent quarantine with the prohibition to leave their homes in the districts where support of Democrats. In the districts, vote Republican, these measures will not be imposed, and their inhabitants will be able to come to the polls.
Another “tool” can be attempts to prevent a remote vote. In the context of the epidemic, 35 of 50 U.S. States have allowed its residents without conditions and without explanation to the voting ballots for absentee voting, and five States have introduced the system of voting only by mail.
Own system of absentee voting in haste develop and other States, believing that by November, the epidemic may not be over, most Americans would prefer not to risk coming to the polls.
In such a situation, the outcome of the elections will largely depend on how the state postal service (USPS). In recent months the postal service in the United States has repeatedly warned that sharply higher during the epidemic of mail volumes has put the service on the brink of bankruptcy. By the end of the year the volume of losses could amount to $13 billion, and the USPS managers believe that without the financial assistance of the Congress in September this year, the service can and does stop working.
According to the estimates of sociologists, not too successful actions during the epidemic had almost no effect on so-called “nuclear electorate” of Donald trump. But the expansion of the turnout, which can provide the postal service, Republicans think almost the main threat to trump.
In April, the U.S. Congress approved a program of economic assistance to CARES Act, which, in particular, allowed the postal service to take from the Treasury a loan of $10 billion. The administration has threatened to block the initiative.
“We very clearly explained that the President does not sign the law if it will include the money for postal services, explained the Washington Post of senior administration. I don’t know whether he uses the veto, but the President won’t sign it”.
In his “Twitter” trump has repeatedly stated that remote voting increases the risk for manipulation and fraud during the counting of votes.
Also in March, the TV channel Fox News he suddenly recognized that he didn’t want to support the postal service because of the epidemic uninterrupted operation of the USPS would be a problem for Republicans.
“The proposed congressional aid package presupposes such a scale of voting, which, if you ever agree, we will never see in this country again vote for a Republican,” said trump.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 376
[name] => Donald trump
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => donald-tramp
)
Donald Trump
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9053
[name] => President of the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => prezident-ssha
)
the President of the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27261
[name] => elections 2020
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-2020
)
elections 2020FacebookVkontakte
bookmark