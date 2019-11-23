Peanut butter, lentils, tofu and 3 more product, useful for a child
A nutritionist from Spain, Maria Merino called the 5 products useful for the health and development of the child.
Tofu
“I would recommend to introduce tofu gradually after years. This product has a lot of iron, zinc and protein, important for child development. Besides, his “lack of taste” allows you to experiment – to make a sweet, salty, fried, baked. He has a soft texture that is easy to chew. If the tofu is tasty, kids love it”.
Lentils
Lentils are rich in iron, folic acid, contains zinc and manganese. In principle, useful for all beans, not just lentils.
“In lentils, especially red, there is one advantage – it is not necessary to soak and it’s ready in 20 minutes.” – says nutritionist.
Fish of the Northern seas
This fish belongs: any red fish, herring, sardines. The main value – the essential acids omega-3.
“If the child is still small, bake the fish, then puree and mix with vegetable puree.”
Plain yogurt
Yogurt high in protein, useful intestinal flora of bacteria and calcium.
“It is important to one and a half years to give it plain yogurt, otherwise the child will quickly get used to the sweet taste and natural not even see.”
Peanut butter
“Nuts are a storehouse of vitamins and minerals. Peanut butter must be introduced gradually and only after the kid started eating fruit, cereal and vegetable supplements. To start add gradually to the main food.”