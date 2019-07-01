“Pear” or “Apple”: the risk of heart attack in women depends on body type
American scientists from new York Medical College albert Einstein came to the conclusion that the risk of heart attacks and strokes in women may depend on the type of shape, according to the portal . The findings of scientists based on a study of 2.6 million women.
Scientists have identified women have two basic types of shapes depending on the zones of accumulation of fat in the form of “Apple” and “pear”. For the figure in the form of “Apple” is characterized by the deposition of fat around the waist, and for the type of figure “pear” – around the hips.
For 18 years the nurses were under the supervision of experts, who recorded the indicators of health and any changes in it. Special attention was paid to studying the relationship between fat distribution and the development of cardiovascular diseases.
“Fat in the abdomen secretes into the blood fatty acids and, in turn, is associated with higher cholesterol and insulin resistance causing diabetes,” explained Professor Zibin Qi from the Medical College of albert Einstein.
The results showed that girls with type of shape “Apple” twice more susceptible to heart attacks and strokes than women with type figure “pear”. In addition, patients with fatty deposits around the hips three times less likely to collide with other various cardiovascular diseases.
