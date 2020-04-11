Peculiarities of the national quarantine: how different companies behave in a pandemic
How different companies behave in terms of the epidemic? Social psychologist, Professor at Columbia University Svetlana Komissaruk told about it in interview to Russian service “voice of America”.
Svetlana told me that all psychologists now react differently to the situation and this reaction also depends on the country in which the EA operates and what kind of people.
“Now all social psychologists react and hone their theories, explaining what is happening with society. One theory belongs to Michelle Gelfand — her book was recently translated into Russian language. She explains that those companies that were very crowded, which was a large epidemiological threat, is accustomed to obey and accustomed “built” to solve problems together. This so-called society of a strict observance of the rules. These include Germany, Norway, Singapore, Korea, China, Japan. This is the country in which, as a rule, just go watch where people are crossing on a red color, where it is always quiet in the library and no one will come to mind to whisper or talk,” says Komissaruk.
“And there are other companies. Companies in which calmly to the violation of norms in which each own head and that’s all very creative, where people always can find a trap, a loophole. Russia, Ukraine, USA, Italy, Spain, France. And that, and that the warehouse there are advantages and disadvantages — adds Svetlana. But now, when we need to unite against a common enemy (the disease), of course, a society with rigid norms and rejection of the derogations from the rules win. They have obedience to the government, they have confidence in the government. And they have a right to their cultural code embedded to obey so they sit at home, wear masks, wash their hands and do not protrude”.
“In those societies which in times of peace, distinguished by creativity and creativity, a large number of small businesses, scientific discoveries — in that “I’m my own boss” playing a bad role. And so now such a situation in the U.S.,” explains Komissaruk.
But the psychologist also notes that there are countries and mixed type, where citizens can be pournami and creative approach to solving problems.
“There are countries ambidexter who can creatively solve problems (“normal”, “peaceful” times), and to unite and to respect the rules. It seems to me that this is happening in Israel,” says the expert.
Komissaruk explained why the post-Soviet society are considered to be “naughty”. After all, the Soviet people are accustomed to obey.
“In societies with rigid norms (Germany, China, Korea) there is a consensus about who to listen and who is right. In such societies, like the United States, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, there is a wide spectrum of criticism of the government, one chooses the resource information. And when there is no absolute prohibition, each acting as it sees fit”. — says Svetlana.
“In societies with strict observance of the norms of the people directly into the subcortex recorded this feeling of cooperation. There man does not come to mind quickly to run to the store if you don’t: he understands that he is to someone can be dangerous — explains the psychologist. — And in other societies in the big cities disunity and the absence of a notion of what we are together is so great that, unfortunately, the man is a wolf. Every man for himself. I don’t want to idealize China, for example. Perhaps there were some attempts of violations. But General rules are so strict that this person will be the exception. And most importantly — its failure to comply with the rules will be condemned by the whole environment.”
The expert also said that the head of the post-Soviet people in General are much more mixed that aktiviziruyutsya in such situations. Another feature is that they are always looking for a conspiracy.
“Yeah, usually those looking for a conspiracy that doesn’t trust, albeit subconsciously, objectivity of information, who are accustomed to the fact that he cheated. If people don’t trust the media and don’t believe in the efficacy of government, they begin to look for motives. And what worse the situation is, the easier they find an explanation that puts all points over “i”, whatever terrible explanation may be, it’s better than uncertainty, — says Svetlana. — Than to sit and wonder what the real figures, how many people died, how many were actually infected, do not hide information, make medicine easier to find some kind of secret conspiracy that will explain everything, and finally “will become clear”. For those that unbearable uncertainty, tend to look for conspiracy theory”.
In addition, according to the psychologist, there are several Soviet traits that aktiviziruyutsya in such situations.
“Many complain that their plans to quarantine a completely unrealistic (or until done). The Soviet people set the bar high and then eats his own flesh because she was not taken. Not learned Sanskrit, not passed for all the virtual museums of the world, did not listen to Opera, began to practice yoga, planned to restore order in the closet, but still did not get, — says Svetlana. — Now all hard all psychologically difficult to tune and do what you have planned. But we feel for it more and criticize! We are very critical, very demanding, and so all the time, irritated and pass irritation to loved ones. You need to love yourself, to forgive yourself and understand that it is just a situation which does not reveal our best features and we’re not at the peak of earning capacity, you just have to accept it. Must do at least one that is required to do. That’s all.”
Different
psychology
Educational program
coronavirus
Special projects
