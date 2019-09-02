Pedro Almodovar was awarded a prize
76-th Venice film festival has just started, and from there, there is good news. One of them that “Golden lion” awarded Pedro Almodovar. Of course, the award of honor, and of course, for the contribution to cinema.
Handing the statuette, the Director of the festival Alberto Barbera called Almodovar “the greatest and most influential Spanish filmmaker after buñuel”. Himself Pedro also did not hide the joy and joked that the award will save him from his loneliness: “Now I’ll never be alone — the Leo to keep me company.”
However, his speech was serious and notes: “This is an important award, especially if it give you. Given that in Venice I started as Director, for me it’s a special feeling. This is even more important if you, like me, have lived long enough,” said the Director, taking the coveted statuette.
Pedro Almodovar’s first participation in the Venice festival in 1983, introducing his film “dark habits”. In 1988 his painting “Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown” received in Venice the award for best screenplay. And Almodovar is the winner of two Oscars, two awards of the Cannes film festival and two Golden globes. So what about the loneliness he just made a joke of his awards already possible for a football team.