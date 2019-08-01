Pedro scored a beautiful goal for Chelsea in the match against Salzburg (video)
August 1, 2019
In Europe pass their final friendly matches before the start of the season.
The home of the local Mozart “Salzburg” took “Chelsea”.
The match was marked with a fireworks of goals. In the end, the current League holders Europe won 5:3.
In the “seniors” scored a double rookie team Christian Politics, scored with Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez and Misha Batchwise.
Especially good was the goal scored by the Spaniard Pedro. We will remind, in the first round of the English Premier League opponent Frank Lampard will be “Manchester United”.
