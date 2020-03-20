Pele made a choice between Messi and Ronaldo
Pele
The legendary Brazilian Pele said who he believes is the best player of our time.
“I think that in modern football the best is Ronaldo. Cristiano is now the most stable player. Although, of course, do not forget about Lionel Messi.
The best football player in history? It is difficult to answer. You need to remember Zico, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo. In Europe had its legends Cruyff, Beckenbauer… But I was better than them all. Why? Because all of them compared to me”, – quotes the words of Pele isport.ua with reference to A Bola.
Recall that Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the “Golden ball”. Messi such awards for one more.