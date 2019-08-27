Penalty in Berlin: Germany’s first encounter with a public massacre of undesirables Chechen. Traces of the murder lead to Moscow (PHOTOS)

Loading...

At noon on Friday, August 23, in Berlin, in the Tiergarten Park Small, in walking distance from the office of the Chancellor and the Reichstag Parliament building, the cyclist pulled up behind the 41-year-old man who was walking to Friday prayers. The killer, witnesses say, shot the victim with a pistol – first in back, then a control shot in the head. Seen in the Park witnesses describe as a “penalty.”

The assailant, according to witnesses, immediately began to cover his tracks, took off the wig, threw the bike in the nearby river spree with the weapon – a pistol with a silencer brand Glock 26 9mm. He then tried to escape on a moped prepared in advance. But the man noticed two young people coming to the area on Craigslist about renting an apartment and informed the police. After a short time the suspect was arrested. Later, the divers fished out of the river and the guns and the bike.

In Germany didn’t immediately understand the essence of the crime. “Cyclist killed a pedestrian”, “Russian killed Georgians”, “Berlin Islamist killed” – such headlines flashed in the first hours after the murder. But gradually the police and prosecutors had formed a very different picture: it is possible that Germany’s first encounter with contract killing, reminiscent of the massacre of the Russian special services on Chechens living abroad, writes Deutsche Welle.

About the alleged killer, little is known. The detainee 49 years, he was a citizen of Russia. First, a German publication reported that we are talking about ethnic Chechen, but on Monday, August 26, Bild wrote that the killer is originally from Siberia and his name is “Vadim,” and in Berlin, he arrived from Moscow shortly before the Commission of the crime. The name in the passport is a little that says the German security authorities who suspect that it’s not real, like a passport .

During the interrogation, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the detainee is “in cold blood”. The Prosecutor said that the guilt he did not recognize, and refused to give testimony. According to some, he arrived in Berlin shortly before the murder and was prepared quickly to leave the city with a return ticket in the Russian capital. At the end of the apartment, as the Newspapers Süddeutsche Zeitung and Frankfurter Allgemeiner Zeitung (FAZ), found a large sum of money.

In the investigation of this crime takes the participation of German counterintelligence, as it takes quite an unexpected turn and brings back memories of the cold war. And while no one wants to directly accuse Russia, other versions of a crime than “Stripping”, organized by some foreign intelligence Agency has already been questioned.

Killed khangoshvili fought in Chechnya against Russian troops and was declared wanted

First, the 41-year-old murdered man was spoken of as “the Georgian”. But on Monday, August 26, the investigation reported that the victim of the murderer became kistinets, an ethnic Chechen from the Pankisi gorge with a Georgian passport. His name is Zelimkhan khangoshvili. He was a field commander during the second Chechen campaign. At first he fought on the side of Shamil Basayev and Abu Walid, and later Aslan Maskhadov. Under his command were 60 fighters. He was a supporter of the rebel group “the Caucasus Emirate”.

In 2008, Zelimkhan brought together about 200 volunteers from the Pankisi gorge to participate in the fighting on Georgia’s side against Russia on the territory of South Ossetia, however, the battle did not participate.

In Russia Zelimkhan was declared wanted back in 2002 on suspicion of terrorism. What specific accusations against him put forward by Russian authorities, German investigators is unknown.

Zelimkhan khangoshvili for some time he lived in Georgia. It is reported that he cooperated with the security agencies of this country – allegedly collaborated with the anti-terrorist Department of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Georgia. In 2012, Zelimkhan got famous for his role of a mediator between hostage-taking by Chechen extremists and Georgian forces in the gorge Lopota.

In 2016 Zelimkhan through Ukraine came to Germany to seek asylum after him in Tbilisi in 2015 was assassinated. In his car was shot eight times, but he survived. Just Zelimkhan survived four assassination attempts, told the newspaper Bild, citing the words of his son. Zelimkhan have five children.

The dpa news Agency wrote that Zelimkhan had received in Germany a different name for security purposes. He had a passport in the name Tornike Kavtarashvili. But the passport he received in Georgia, Kavtarashvili – his mother’s name. According to the WDR, the German security authorities for some time were Zelimkhan-Tornike as “a person who represents a threat to public safety”, but for reasons undisclosed in 2018 suspicions with his shot, learned the newspaper Tagesspiegel.

Officially, the Berlin Prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the murder, while reported that the consequence checks all versions. However, personal motives, or relationship with the drug trade is a common activity in the Park Tiergarten Small – investigators exclude, wrote the Berliner Zeitung. Investigators believe the murder was a contract, write FAZ and the weekly Der Spiegel, citing sources in the investigative agencies. It is not excluded that we are talking about political murder.

Indirectly suspicions in custom-made character of murder is confirmed and a message stating that the General Prosecutor’s office of Germany “closely” over the investigation in Berlin. Typically, Federal agencies are connected, if strengthened suspicions that the crime there can be special services of a foreign state.

The Chechen community in Berlin is extremely alarmed by the death of Zelimkhan, as it was in the hit list of the Chechens living abroad.

Demonstrative of the Berlin murder in a public place in daylight and with witnesses – has similarities with the high-profile case of the shooting of Umar Israilov, a former bodyguard of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. He was killed in January 2009 in Vienna at the exit of the supermarket. Then the security bodies managed to detain three of the four murderers and sentence them to lengthy prison terms. The Prosecutor’s office in Austria tried to question the leadership of the Chechen Republic and Ramzan Kadyrov personally on suspicion of involvement in the crime, but to no avail.

As for the “hit list” which allegedly entered the victim 23 Aug Zelimkhan khangoshvili, about it law enforcement agencies of Germany, it became known just after the shooting of Israilov. Alleged Ramzan Kadyrov has hit list of 300 Chechens who need to be eliminated.