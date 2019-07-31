Penelope Cruz in a new way to shoot

July 31, 2019
Penelope Cruz changed her image. The 45 year-old actress’s new haircut, which she appears in a new role.

Пенелопа Крус в новом образе для съёмок

Is very to face Penelope. In the photo shared by the actress on the network, she appeared in a dress with a floral print. Elongated square with curls and makeup with emphasis on eyes completed the image of a sultry Spaniard.

Cruz will play in the film by Olivier Assayas “hornet’s nest”. The company it will be Gael Garcia Bernal and Wagner Moura.

