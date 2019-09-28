Penelope Cruz said lush bust satin bustier
Spanish actress appeared on Photocall in a spectacular manner.
In San Sebastian film festival. Penelope Cruz is taking an active part in it. Most likely, the actress should deliver this time an honorary award of the Donostia Award for outstanding contribution to cinema. This award in San Sebastian awarded since 1986, she was awarded the outstanding actors and Directors whose contribution to cinema cannot be overstated.
For Photocall pam chose a very bold outfit. Long flared pants with a high waist and the jacket was a little oversized, she added a white satin bustier that nicely set off her tanned skin Penelope and breast.
The costume the actress wore open sandals on high heels and platform.