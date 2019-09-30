Penelope Cruz took the stage in a fancy white dress
Penelope Cruz visited the festival.
September 27, in San Sebastian held a festival to which came the Penelope Cruz to present a new film with his participation “Wasp network” (Wasp Network). However, not only the presentation of the ceremony was completed.
During the awarding ceremony of winners of the 45-year-old Penelope Cruz received an honorary award of the Donostia Award. It is worth noting that Spanish is one of the youngest nominees who managed to receive the award.
For public appearances penélope Cruz has traditionally chosen the outfit from Chanel, opting for a beautiful white hue. Dress the actress was decorated with ostrich feathers, and the fluffy skirt is reminiscent of the style of the 80s.
However, the surprises did not end. The award for the Oscar-winning Spaniard, published a famous musician, Bono. 59-year-old lead singer of the band U2 is a good friend of Penelope’s, so when he came on stage to present her award, the actress was pretty surprised. The rock musician was on one knee, kissed the hand of an outstanding actress, and she, in turn, mirrored his gesture, a little bit down to his arm.