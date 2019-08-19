Penguins and kiosks with Shawarma: network, fun photos of the paintings in the office Zelensky

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

The network showed pictures of the new paintings that hung in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Pictures published Deputy Director of the Museum of history of Kiev Tatyana Kostenko.

The network is already actively discussing the paintings, which, in particular, shows the stalls with Shawarma, minibuses and penguins.

“In the Office of the President of Ukraine put the picture “Penguins in the Parliament”,” the user message “Lviv underground”.

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

Пингвины и киоски с шаурмой: сети повеселили фото картин в офисе Зеленского

