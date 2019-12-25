Pension Fund increased pensions
Pension Fund of Ukraine of 24 December completed the financing of pensize December 2019. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the publication of PFCs in Facebook.
According to the Agency, retired in December aimed at 35.5 billion, slightly more than in November (35,2) billion.
As reported RBC-Ukraine, the subsistence minimum for persons incapacitated (the minimum pension) from 1 December 2019, upgraded 74 1638 UAH to UAH. The planned increase of the minimum pension envisaged in the law on the state budget for the year 2019.
According to the law on state budget of Ukraine, the subsistence minimum for persons incapacitated (the minimum pension) will increase in 2020 by 8% — from UAH 1638. until 1769 UAH.