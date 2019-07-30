Pension in Ukraine: how is the indexation of payments
According to the Pension Fund (PFCs), one of the most popular questions of Ukrainian pensioners that they ask in the contact centre, the PFC, is the issue of indexation of pensions in Ukraine.
Many Ukrainians hear about the indexation of pensions, however, not everyone is aware of what is the order of indexing of payments in Ukraine.
Aife prepared another article on the topic of pensions. In particular, we will talk about how the country carries out an indexation of pensions.
What is the indexation of pensions
First and foremost it should be noted that indexing in Ukraine for the first time since 2019 automatic. Last time of “modernity” (indexation – increase of the income of citizens in accordance with price changes) pensions took place in the autumn of 2017. This year there is no more need for more legislative regulation of this issue.
Now it will be held annually in March. The increase of the minimum pension is held in July and December.
However, the recalculation of pensions can be individual and determined necessary conditions, as we have already told.
This year, most categories of pensioners indexed pensions in March. In July, increased the minimum pension, and was also added payments to people who had experience of over 30 years, but because of the small salaries paid the minimum pension payments.
Another increase of pensions is planned for December of this year. The minimum pension in Ukraine is connected with the living wage, which is recalculated twice a year: in July and December. This factor linked to “July” and “December” increase in their pension.
How the pension is calculated for indexing
Pension is calculated in Ukraine, according to a fixed formula that takes into account the duration of the insurance (work experience in 2004 is equal to insurance), wages (wage coefficient) and the level of the average wage in the country.
The first two indicators individually for each retiree, and the last third indicator is universal for all citizens. It is the level of the average wage in the country and will be reviewed every year. It is assumed that because of its expense and will increase the size of pension payments.