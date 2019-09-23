Pension in Ukraine: how will the new indexation of payments
Indexing (allocation of payments) to pensioners in connection with the change in the price in 2019 is carried out automatically — from now on, the pension will increase annually in March.
This year most categories of pensioners indexed pensions in March. In July, increased the minimum pension, and was also added payments to people who had experience of more than 30 years, but for small salaries receive the minimum pension payments.
This pension in 2019 will increase again in December.
The minimum pension in Ukraine is connected with the cost of living, which is transferred twice a year: in July and December. This factor linked to “July” and “December” pension supplements.
How the pension is calculated for indexing
Pension is calculated in Ukraine, according to a fixed formula that takes into account the duration of the insurance experience (work experience in 2004 is equal to insurance), salaries (ratio of salaries) and average salary in the country.
The first two parameters — individually for each retiree, and the last third indicator is universal for all citizens. It is the level of the average wage in the country and will be reviewed annually. It is assumed that due to him and will increase the size of pension payments.
At the same time, pensions are awarded to citizens who live only on the territory controlled by Ukraine. With the exception of certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
In addition to the recalculation of payments can not expect people who receive pension for years of service, if the recipients of these pensions have not reached the age prescribed by law. In particular we are talking about teachers, health care workers, aviation workers and other professions that lead to disability before reaching retirement age.