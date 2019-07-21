Pension in Ukraine: PF reported important information about the insurance period
In Ukraine at the moment are changing the rules of insurance, which “defines” the time of retirement.
Now Ukrainians retire at the age of 60-65 years. For example, those who have only 15 years of service can receive pension only at 65 years of age, and citizens with sufficient insurance experience – 60 years.
Further requirements as to the minimum length of service will increase and by 2028 will be 35 years.
Apia understand the issues of insurance and, in particular, the so-called “re-buy” months, which is not enough for sufficient experience.
However, such changes do not bring optimism. Even if to the required minimum standards of service (in 2019 – 26 years) is not enough a few months Ukrainians should not count on getting a pension.
Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFCs) offers the citizens of Ukraine the option to simply officially buy experience.
The procedure “re-buy” experience suggests the following: first, it is necessary to conclude the contract on participation in system of obligatory state social insurance. After that, the citizen of Ukraine may pay a sum for the number of months that he wants to buy.
Question the “fairness” of such a procedure is not considered the PFC as the main criterion of insurance – payment of insurance premium.
Thus, if the Ukrainians officially working, the employer deducts the required amount in the PFC. Citizens of Ukraine, who are entrepreneurs themselves pay these contributions to the Fund. The amount of the premiums in the future and determines the amount of the pension.
Pension Fund of Ukraine has prepared information about the most important issues of Ukrainians regarding the release of men and women to retire. The data were provided in a special video.
According to part 1 article 26 of Law of Ukraine “On compulsory state pension insurance” from 09.07.2003, № 1058-IV is provided, in particular that from 1 January 2019 the right to receive old-age pensions are persons aged 60 years and if you have been insured for at least 26 years.
In the absence of 01.01.2019 G. necessary insurance 26 years, the right to a retirement pension, a person acquires after the age of 63 years and with the availability of insurance from 16 to 26 years.
In case of presence of the insurance experience of 15 to 16 years, the right to a retirement pension, a person acquires after the age of 65 years.