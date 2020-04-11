Pensioners explained when and who is waiting for allowance of 1,000 hryvnia
The head of the Ministry of social policy Marina Lazebnaya said that the pensioners of Ukraine will receive the promised premium to the monthly payments in the amount of 1,000 hryvnia in April, but only after changes in the country’s budget.
She said this on air of TV program “the Right to Vlad” to “1+1”.
Lazebnaya said that the Cabinet of Ministers has already adopted the procedure of paying the premiums and hopes that in the coming days, MPs will make changes to the state budget.
“We said it will be in April and we will not abandon his promise. And I’m sure next week we together with deputies will report that this decision will be implemented,” she said.
Note that the announced premium get only the part of pensioners, the monthly payments will be less than 5000 UAH.
Lazebnaya said that the Cabinet has already fulfilled several promises, in particular, 7 APR paid Ukrainian pensioners from 80 years to an allowance in the amount of 500 hryvnia. She also reported that in April of PFCs in time began to pay pensions.
In addition, the Minister noted that in may it is planned indexation of pensions.