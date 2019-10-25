Pensioners made a fortune on a box from-under cookies
October 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the UK pensioners, for fun, sent a box of biscuit I found in my closet, for a free event to appreciate Antiques, and rich. It is reported BAGNET, referring to The Birmingham live.
It turned out that the box already 90 years old, she was from the biscuit factory of Huntley&Palmers.
The find was made in the form of a two-storey red bus with passengers and driver.
Experts have estimated it in a box about 1.5 thousand pounds (48,1 thousand hryvnia). They explained that the pits of this company is valuable for its design. A woman has inherited a package from my mother, and she from his cousin, who had previously run the shop.