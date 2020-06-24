Pensions in June: the PFC has to pay 1.3 billion
Pension Fund of Ukraine sent another 1.3 billion UAH.
“June 24, 2020 Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the approved schedule, continues the financing of pensions, June.
For pension benefits today is directed 1,3 billion UAH”, — stated in the message.
This informs the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Facebook.
It is also noted that since the beginning of June, the pension payments directed 37.6 billion UAH.
