Pensions in June: the PFC has to pay 1.3 billion

| June 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Пенсии в июне: в ПФУ направили на выплату еще 1,3 млрд

Pension Fund of Ukraine sent another 1.3 billion UAH.

“June 24, 2020 Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the approved schedule, continues the financing of pensions, June.

For pension benefits today is directed 1,3 billion UAH”, — stated in the message.

This informs the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Facebook.

Pandemic coronavirus: the IMF downgraded the Outlook for the global economy

It is also noted that since the beginning of June, the pension payments directed 37.6 billion UAH.

telegraf.com.ua

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr