Pensions June: PFC sent to the payment of another 1.9 billion
June 22, 2020
Pension Fund of Ukraine sent another 1.9 billion UAH for payment of pensions Jun.
“June 22, 2020 Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the approved schedule, continues the financing of pensions, June.
Pensions today is 1.9 billion UAH”, — stated in the message.
This is stated on the page of PFC in Facebook.
So, inform in the PFC, since the beginning of June, the pension payments directed 34,8 billion.
telegraf.com.ua