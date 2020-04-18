Pensions were additionally allocated another 4.9 billion hryvnia
April 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Pension Fund of Ukraine has allocated another 4.9 billion hryvnia for payment of pensions.
This was reported on the website of PFC in Facebook.
“17 April 2020 the Pension Fund of Ukraine according to the approved schedule, continues the financing of pensions. On pension payments sent to 4.9 billion UAH.
It is noted that since the beginning of the month of funded pensions in the amount of 29.5 billion UAH”, — stated in the message.
Also, the PFC reminded that pensions will hold in particular for every pensioner date in the prescribed manner: pension accrues on the Bank account, and those who chose JSC “Ukrposhta”, retired postmen will get home.