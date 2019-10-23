People are not to blame for global warming. Scientists call unexpected cause of climate change
In NASA priznala that the causes of climate change on the third planet from the Sun become aberrations of the Earth’s rotation around the Sun and tilt the earth’s axis, not carbon dioxide emissions in connection with human activities.
It is reported by naturalnews.
The article reports that more than 60 years, the National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA) knows that the changes in planetary weather conditions, are completely natural and normal. But the space Agency for any reason, chose to hoax about global warming continued and spread to the detriment of human freedom.
The article States that in 1958, NASA first noted the changes on the sun the Earth’s orbit, and changes in axial tilt of the Earth are the reason that climate scientists today called “global warming.” In other words, people are not warm and do not cool the planet, when you drive a car or eat beef.