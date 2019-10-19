People blown away: there were first photos from the place of break of a dam in Russia
Breakthrough of the dam on the river Ceiba in the area of Kuragino in Krasnoyarsk region of Russia, where for many years mined gold occurred at six in the morning local time.
Ceiba — mountain taiga river with powerful, rapid flow. Gold deposits located in the Northern part of Kuraginsky area. It is a mountainous area, almost untouched by man.
When the dam burst, there was a strong wave from the impact of the structure collapsed, and people by surprise, just didn’t and don’t have time to do.
According to eyewitnesses, the wave height was about four meters.
While dam affected workers of the gold mining cooperative. They slept in their trailers and they are literally blown away.
According to the latest data of the Russian emergencies Ministry, the number of deaths, 13 people, 19 more were hospitalized, the number of missing persons — 10 people.
Later Agency “Interfax-Siberia” referring to the information of the Yenisei control Rostekhnadzor, reported that broke the dam on the farm for the extraction of gold, was a squatter. She does not have any official permits.
In Russian media there were photos from the scene of the tragedy.
