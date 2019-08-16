People continue to get stuck on roller coaster in Canada’s Wonderland (PHOTOS)

Loading...

What could be worse than being caught in a rainstorm during a camping trip to a favorite amusement Park? Perhaps being stuck on a roller coaster during heavy rain.

Full of passengers trolley Dragon Fyre suddenly stopped yesterday during the heavy rain in the canadian amusement Park Wonderland, leaving dozens of people in stress, irritation and fear.

Wonderland representatives confirmed that the roller coaster Dragon Fyre stopped in the afternoon, about 3:20.

“In less than 10 minutes, the trolley was returned to the station and Park visitors came out. After checking the team of maintenance in a few minutes the ride started again,” – said representatives of the Park.

“Slides are open and are functioning normally,” they added.

However, video of the incident sparked debate on the Internet, people expressed their opinions about the fact that this year the number of cases of visiting this attraction increased.

“I saw so many stops on the roller coaster this year in the Wonderland that it is better not to go there,” wrote the Instagram user under the name 6ixbuzztv.

“This is the fifth or sixth of these videos in the last 2 months,” wrote another user of the social network. “I think in the day there are hundreds of trips, so the percentage is very low. But all the same.”

Judging by the posts of people you follow on Twitter and Instagram, this whole situation does not seem new in comparison with previous years. However, the video titled “stuck on the hill in Wonderland” began to become very popular this year.

Despite this, according to statistics, in Canada’s Wonderland – safety at an excellent level.

Also, due to the strict rules of testing the level of security in Canada, damages in humans at amusement parks in the country is much less than, for example, in the United States.

And since 1998, according to the portal Global News, there have been no deaths at amusement parks, and 95% of all damage received each year in Ontario parks, are associated with the behavior of visitors.