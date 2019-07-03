“People in cages”: the conditions in which contain illegal immigrants at the border. PHOTO
The inspector General of the Ministry of internal security requires immediate remedy overcrowding at the detention centers for migrants.
A new report from the inspector General of the Ministry of internal security of the United States describes the appalling conditions and overcrowding in migrant holding facilities in Texas, writes “Voice of America”.
The head of one of the centers stated that he feared for the safety of its personnel and describes the situation as a “ticking time bomb”.
Published on Tuesday, the report contains numerous photos of people in the cells that lie on a concrete floor without a case, men, in the room where due to overcrowding could barely stand, men and women in surgical masks, who seem to be trying to attract the attention of the photographer.
One photograph shows 88 men in the room, which seats only 40 people. One of them presses to the window the cardboard sign saying “Help”.
The report States that some migrants intentionally clog the toilets socks and blankets, to be able to leave the cell at the time of repair of the toilets.
Report of the inspector General notes lack of opportunity for personal hygiene. The document States that many migrants get sick and suffer from constipation because of a sandwich with sausage, which they are fed.
The inspector General urged the Department of homeland security “to take immediate action to address dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of children and adults in the valley of the Rio Grande”.
A group of lawmakers, Democrats, who visited one of the centers on Monday, called the conditions “shocking”.
Critics believe that one reason for the overcrowding is the administration’s refusal trump to release migrants seeking asylum.